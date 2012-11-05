Gabon oil workers to persist with strike as some output resumes
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.
LONDON Nov 5 British company Centamin said it was confident a court case which questioned its right to mine gold in Egypt will be resolved through an appeal process.
Centamin said on Monday it will be able to provide documentation which will show the court its mining licence is valid.
The court judgement, which sent shares in Centamin tumbling last Tuesday, said that sufficient evidence had not been submitted to it regarding the firm's right to mine.
Centamin said that it was confident that normal operations at its mine will be maintained while its appeal case is heard.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Feb 24 British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.