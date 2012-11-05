LONDON Nov 5 British company Centamin said it was confident a court case which questioned its right to mine gold in Egypt will be resolved through an appeal process.

Centamin said on Monday it will be able to provide documentation which will show the court its mining licence is valid.

The court judgement, which sent shares in Centamin tumbling last Tuesday, said that sufficient evidence had not been submitted to it regarding the firm's right to mine.

Centamin said that it was confident that normal operations at its mine will be maintained while its appeal case is heard.