LONDON Nov 6 Egypt-focused gold miner Centamin said core profit dropped by more than a third in the third quarter, hit by lower prices and lower production, but said it was well placed to exceed full year production and cost guidance.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $43.1 million for the three months to the end of September, slightly lower than some analysts expected. That was down 32 percent on the previous quarter and 36 percent lower than the same period last year.

Centamin said its cash cost of production in the quarter was $693 per ounce, closing in on 2013 guidance of $700 per ounce.

The miner also said it would take a $11.9 million writedown in relation to its investment in Nyota Minerals , a developer exploring in Ethiopia.