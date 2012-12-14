LONDON Dec 14 Egypt-focused gold producer Centamin said that fuel supply to its mine would resume, a day after it said it was suspending operations there over a dispute with state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

Centamin said on Friday that it was told by its fuel supplier that no retrospective payment for diesel was currently due. It had said on Thursday that EGPC notified it of a $65 million retrospective fuel bill.