Aug 10 Gold miner Centamin Plc raised
its production guidance for 2016, aided by rising output from
its Sukari mine in Egypt, and said its second-quarter core
profit more than doubled.
The company said it expects to produce between 520,000 and
540,000 ounces of gold this year, up from 470,000 ounces
earlier.
Centamin said its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation rose to $101.6 million for the
second quarter ended June 30 from $37.3 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)