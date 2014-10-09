* Third-quarter gold output rises 10.5 pct
* Reiterates FY target of 420,000 ounces
* Flagship mine achieves nameplate capacity of 10 mtpa
* In final stage of talks with Egypt govt on ammonium
nitrate use
* Shares rise as much as 5.5 pct
(Adds details, analyst comment; updates share move)
Oct 9 Gold miner Centamin Plc reported a
10.5 percent rise in third-quarter output as it mined
higher-grade ore at its Sukari mine in Egypt, and maintained it
full-year production forecast of 420,000 ounces of gold.
Shares in the company rose as much as 5.5 percent in early
trading, making the stock the top percentage gainer on the
FTSE-250 Midcap Index.
Production at Sukari, the company's only producing mine,
rose to 93,624 ounces in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from
84,757 ounces a year earlier.
Total production in the nine months to September stood at
249,146 ounces, about 170,800 ounces short of the full-year
target.
"With scope for further increases in plant throughput during
the coming quarters, and with average grades set to further
increase in Q4, we maintain our full-year production guidance,"
Centamin Chairman Josef El-Raghy said in a statement.
The mine, which faced issues with lower-grade ore in the
second quarter, achieved nameplate capacity of 10 million tonnes
per annum (mtpa) during the quarter, Centamin said on Thursday.
While some analysts remained sceptical about Centamin's
ability to meet its full-year guidance, others said an attempt
to achieve the target would set the miner on a strong path for
the future.
"What is worth noting is that, even if the company gets
close to the 420,000 ounces target, it will have achieved
quarterly production which would put it well on track to beat
future guidance of 450,000-500,000 ounces," Westhouse Securities
analyst Rob Broke said in a note.
Centamin also said it was in the final stage of talks with
the Egyptian government, seeking an approval to increase the
amount of ammonium nitrate it uses as explosives for open pit
mining.
Egypt-based brokerage firm Naeem NewsStand said the miner
would need the approval to achieve its long-term production
target from 2015 onwards.
While the third-quarter output was below most analysts'
expectations, the market cheered the 15 percent rise in output
from the prior quarter, when Centamin reported a 13 percent drop
in production.
Centamin's shares were up 4.5 percent at 60.83 pence at 1039
GMT.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain and Roshni Menon in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)