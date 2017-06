CAIRO Feb 1 Centamin, the operator of Egypt's only commercial gold mine, expects to pay about $100 million during its first full year of profit sharing with the government in 2017, subject to the price of gold, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

Centamin achieved production of 551,036 ounces in 2016, a 26 percent increase from a year earlier and that it was proposing a final dividend of 13.5 cents per share for the year, CEO Andrew Pardey said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht, editing by Louise Heavens)