LONDON Oct 9 Egypt-focused gold miner Centamin said it expected to exceed its 2013 output guidance of 320,000 ounces after its mining operations continued to perform strongly despite a political crisis in the country.

Centamin on Wednesday posted gold production of 84,757 ounces in three months to September 30, 39 percent higher than in the same period last year, and bringing its year-to-date output to 265,397 ounces.

The company said it was on track to start commissioning a new part of its mine in the fourth quarter.

The steady performance comes despite the upheaval in the country. Egyptian military on July 3 overthrew President Mohamed Mursi and Mursi supporters and security forces have repeatedly clashed since with 57 people reported dead on Sunday, in one of the bloodiest days since the military took power.