LONDON, March 24 Egypt-focused gold miner Centamin said its core profit rose by one percent in 2013 as higher production offset a sharp fall in gold prices last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in just over $234 million for the year to December, slightly below analysts' consensus of $239 million according to Reuters I/B/E/S.

Centamin production rose by 36 percent in 2013, beating its output target by 12 percent and the company aims to grow production further this year. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)