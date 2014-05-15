LONDON May 15 Egypt-focused gold miner Centamin Plc posted a 58 percent fall in core earnings on Thursday hurt by a fall in output at its flagship Sukari mine.

Centamin said earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $34.3 million for the quarter ended March 31 from $81.7 million a year earlier.

The company, which also has exploration prospects in Ethiopia, said its 2014 production target of 420,000 ounces remained intact. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)