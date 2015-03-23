March 23 Gold-miner Centamin Plc said its full-year core profit fell 29 percent as the average realised gold price fell.

The company, which operates the Sukari mine in Egypt, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $165.4 million from $234.2 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.2 percent to $472.6 million. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)