Aug 14 Gold miner Centamin Plc's
second-quarter core earnings nearly halved as it mined
lower-grade ore at its key Sukari mine in Egypt.
The company said core earnings, or earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell 49
percent to $32.6 million for the quarter ended June 30 from a
year earlier.
However, Centamin, which mines gold from its only producing
mine Sukari, maintained its full-year production guidance of
420,000 ounces of gold at cash cost of $700 per ounce.
Quarterly production fell 13 percent to 81,281 ounces of
gold. The company also said it would pay a maiden interim
dividend of 0.87 cents per share.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)