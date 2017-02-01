(Adds detail, dividend, background)
CAIRO Feb 1 Centamin, operator of
Egypt's only commercial gold mine, expects to pay about $100
million in its first full year of profit-sharing with the
government in 2017, subject to the price of gold, the company
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Centamin produced 551,036 ounces of gold in 2016, up 26
percent on the previous year, and is proposing a final dividend
of 13.5 cents per share for the year, CEO Andrew Pardey said
after the company announced full-year earnings on Wednesday.
Increased production and a higher gold price helped the
company to lift earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) by 145 percent to $373 million in the year
to Dec. 31.
The company's profit-sharing arrangement with the Egyptian
government for its Sukari mine began in the third quarter of
last year and it has so far paid $51 million.
Centamin has said previously that it would not participate
in Egypt's new bidding round for gold exploration concessions
because the terms are not commercially viable.
Those terms include a 6 percent royalty payment, a
production share of at least 50 percent, partial cost recovery
before the start of production sharing and three bonus payments
to the Egyptian mining agency, including one of at least $1
million.
Mining companies have said the terms are some of the least
attractive in the world.
