* Shares drop 4 pct as Cairo violence escalates

* Second quarter earnings fall 22 pct on weaker gold price

* Company says relations with Egypt ministry "positive"

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Aug 14 Shares in gold mining group Centamin fell 4 percent on Wednesday as violence escalated in Egypt where the company has its only mine and where its operating licences are in jeopardy.

Centamin's share price has fallen 80 percent since popular uprisings hit Egypt at the beginning of 2011 and investors are concerned about how that will affect its Sukari mine, about 700 km (435 miles) from the capital of Cairo.

Egyptian security forces killed at least 30 people on Wednesday when they moved in to clear a camp of Cairo protesters demanding the reinstatement of deposed President Mohamed Mursi, his Muslim Brotherhood movement said.

Centamin is also appealing against an October court ruling over mining rights at Sukari. The next hearing is on Sept. 24.

"Centamin (share price) is probably 80 percent about what's going on in Egypt both in terms of political unrest and the court case, and about 20 percent about what actually happens at Sukari mine, which everybody knows is a fantastic operation," Peel Hunt analyst Maurice Mason said.

Company executives tried to reassure investors, saying the mine had not been affected operationally by the crisis in Egypt - where hundreds of protesters have been killed since Mursi was ousted in July - and that it was on track to meet its targets.

Centamin maintained its guidance of 320,000 ounces of gold at a cost of $700 an ounce, and said second quarter core earnings dropped 22 percent, as expected, on the back of weaker gold prices and despite output rising 8 percent.

Centamin stock fell 3.7 percent by 1200 GMT, making it the second biggest percentage loser in the FTSE 350 mining index.

"The results were pretty good. Operationally, they're doing all they can. It's the macro picture that's obviously overshadowing what the company can do on the ground," Westhouse analyst Nick Hatch said.

Centamin's head of business development Andy Davidson said day-to-day relations with the Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority were "healthy and positive", although it was too early to say what the change in government could mean for the company.

"We're in the process of starting to engage with the new interim government," Davidson said. "I think the important thing is that the bureaucrats and technocrats in the rank and file of government are largely unchanged."

A 20-percent drop in the price of gold so far this year to a near three-year low of about $1,180 an ounce in June has not prompted Centamin to review its operations or embark on a cost cutting drive, unlike others including Randgold and smaller rival Avocet.

Centamin also said a growth plan for Sukari was on track to complete this year and would help production ramp up next year.

Davidson said output in 2014 would represent a "step change" and help put the company well on the way to its long-term target of annual production of 450,000-500,000 ounces from 2015.