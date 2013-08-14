* Shares drop 4 pct as Cairo violence escalates
* Second quarter earnings fall 22 pct on weaker gold price
* Company says relations with Egypt ministry "positive"
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Aug 14 Shares in gold mining group
Centamin fell 4 percent on Wednesday as violence
escalated in Egypt where the company has its only mine and where
its operating licences are in jeopardy.
Centamin's share price has fallen 80 percent since popular
uprisings hit Egypt at the beginning of 2011 and investors are
concerned about how that will affect its Sukari mine, about 700
km (435 miles) from the capital of Cairo.
Egyptian security forces killed at least 30 people on
Wednesday when they moved in to clear a camp of Cairo protesters
demanding the reinstatement of deposed President Mohamed Mursi,
his Muslim Brotherhood movement said.
Centamin is also appealing against an October court ruling
over mining rights at Sukari. The next hearing is on Sept. 24.
"Centamin (share price) is probably 80 percent about what's
going on in Egypt both in terms of political unrest and the
court case, and about 20 percent about what actually happens at
Sukari mine, which everybody knows is a fantastic operation,"
Peel Hunt analyst Maurice Mason said.
Company executives tried to reassure investors, saying the
mine had not been affected operationally by the crisis in Egypt
- where hundreds of protesters have been killed since Mursi was
ousted in July - and that it was on track to meet its targets.
Centamin maintained its guidance of 320,000 ounces of gold
at a cost of $700 an ounce, and said second quarter core
earnings dropped 22 percent, as expected, on the back of weaker
gold prices and despite output rising 8 percent.
Centamin stock fell 3.7 percent by 1200 GMT, making it the
second biggest percentage loser in the FTSE 350 mining index.
"The results were pretty good. Operationally, they're doing
all they can. It's the macro picture that's obviously
overshadowing what the company can do on the ground," Westhouse
analyst Nick Hatch said.
Centamin's head of business development Andy Davidson said
day-to-day relations with the Egyptian Mineral Resource
Authority were "healthy and positive", although it was too early
to say what the change in government could mean for the company.
"We're in the process of starting to engage with the new
interim government," Davidson said. "I think the important thing
is that the bureaucrats and technocrats in the rank and file of
government are largely unchanged."
A 20-percent drop in the price of gold so far this year to a
near three-year low of about $1,180 an ounce in June has not
prompted Centamin to review its operations or embark on a cost
cutting drive, unlike others including Randgold and
smaller rival Avocet.
Centamin also said a growth plan for Sukari was on track to
complete this year and would help production ramp up next year.
Davidson said output in 2014 would represent a "step change"
and help put the company well on the way to its long-term target
of annual production of 450,000-500,000 ounces from 2015.