March 14 Centamin PLC : * Advise forecast production for the year 2013 from the sukari gold mine of

320,000 ounces gold * 22% increase on the production delivered in 2012 * Sees the bulk of commissioning activities of the expanded plant will commence

during H2 2013 due to delays * Total capital cost of stage 4 estimated at $325 million, including

contingency from $287.6 million