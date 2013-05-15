LONDON May 15 Gold producer Centamin,
battling a legal ruling against it in Egypt, posted a 71 percent
jump in quarterly earnings and said it was on track to meet its
production guidance for the year.
Centamin posted core earnings of $81.7 million for the first
three months of 2013, up 71 percent on the same period last
year, after it ramped up production at its sole producing mine
in Egypt.
The company is in the process of appealing a court ruling in
Egypt which questioned its right to operate the mine and has
wiped off more than half the value of its shares.
Operations were continuing as normal at the mine during the
appeal, Centamin said on Wednesday, adding that it was
maintaining production guidance of 320,000 ounces of gold for
the year and an expansion plan was on track.
The cost of production in the first quarter came in at $556
per ounce, below full-year guidance of $700 per ounce.