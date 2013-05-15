LONDON May 15 Gold producer Centamin, battling a legal ruling against it in Egypt, posted a 71 percent jump in quarterly earnings and said it was on track to meet its production guidance for the year.

Centamin posted core earnings of $81.7 million for the first three months of 2013, up 71 percent on the same period last year, after it ramped up production at its sole producing mine in Egypt.

The company is in the process of appealing a court ruling in Egypt which questioned its right to operate the mine and has wiped off more than half the value of its shares.

Operations were continuing as normal at the mine during the appeal, Centamin said on Wednesday, adding that it was maintaining production guidance of 320,000 ounces of gold for the year and an expansion plan was on track.

The cost of production in the first quarter came in at $556 per ounce, below full-year guidance of $700 per ounce.