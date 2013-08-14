LONDON Aug 14 Egypt-focused miner Centamin said it was on track to meet its output and cost of production costs for the year after posting a 22 percent drop in quarterly earnings hit by the plunging gold price.

Core earnings (EBITDA) came in at $63.7 million in the three months to June 30 compared to the $81.7 million the company made in the previous three months as the gold price fall limited the impact of an 8 percent rise in production.

Gold has fallen 20 percent so far this year, hitting a near three-year low of about about $1,180 an ounce in June. Spot gold was trading at around $1,321 on Wednesday.

Centamin maintained its guidance of producing 320,000 ounces of gold at a cash operating cost of $700 per ounce and said that its operations continued as normal despite an ongoing court battle and wider turmoil in Egypt.

The country is in the midst of a political crisis after the military ousting of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July sparked a wave of bloody protests which has left over 300 people dead.