LONDON Aug 14 Egypt-focused miner Centamin
said it was on track to meet its output and cost of
production costs for the year after posting a 22 percent drop in
quarterly earnings hit by the plunging gold price.
Core earnings (EBITDA) came in at $63.7 million in the three
months to June 30 compared to the $81.7 million the company made
in the previous three months as the gold price fall limited the
impact of an 8 percent rise in production.
Gold has fallen 20 percent so far this year, hitting a near
three-year low of about about $1,180 an ounce in June. Spot gold
was trading at around $1,321 on Wednesday.
Centamin maintained its guidance of producing 320,000 ounces
of gold at a cash operating cost of $700 per ounce and said that
its operations continued as normal despite an ongoing court
battle and wider turmoil in Egypt.
The country is in the midst of a political crisis after the
military ousting of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July
sparked a wave of bloody protests which has left over 300 people
dead.