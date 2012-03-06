(Adds detail, background, shares)

LONDON, March 6 Egypt-focused miner Centamin said it has temporarily halted operations at its flagship Sukari gold mine due to "illegal labour unrest", sending its shares down over 12 percent on Tuesday.

The miner said the unsanctioned strike was due to a breakdown in talks with workers over pay and benefits and that the company was continuing discussions.

Centamin's London-listed shares were down around 10 percent to 78 pence at 11:43 GMT, off earlier lows of 73 pence.

The Sukari gold mine, the first large-scale modern gold mine in Egypt, is Centamin's main producing asset.