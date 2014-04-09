LONDON, April 9 Gold production at Centamin's
Sakuri mine in Egypt fell 14 percent year on year in the
first quarter to 74,241 ounces, but the company said its
full-year production target would not be affected.
Quarterly throughput at the mine's processing plant was 6
percent higher than in the previous quarter, giving the company
confidence that gold production would continue rising throughout
the year.
"We expect plant throughput, and hence quarterly production
rates, to increase through the rest of the year," said Josef
El-Raghy, chairman of Centamin.
Sukari is the first large-scale modern gold mine in Egypt
and was largely unscathed by political turmoil in the country.
Centamin expects the mine to reach an annual production rate
of 420,000 ounces of gold this year and later increase this
level to a maximum of 450,000-500,000 ounces annually.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)