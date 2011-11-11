Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
* Hopes new parent firm will attract global investor interest
* Will apply for Centamin Plc to have premium listing on LSE (Adds details)
LONDON Nov 11 Gold producer Centamin Egypt Ltd said it plans to set up a new parent company, to be redomiciled in Jersey, that it hopes will attract further international investor interest.
"The proposed redomicile will move the Centamin Group closer to the majority of its shareholders and will complete the group's corporate transition from a small Australian-based explorer to an established and growing gold producer," Chairman Josef El-Raghy said on Friday.
Redomiciling the new parent company, Centamin Plc, will allow the group to position itself in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region where all of its operations are currently based, it said.
It will apply for Centamin Plc to take a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
