Sept 15 Centaur Media Plc's full-year adjusted pretax profit rose more than half, driven by its advertising revenues, and the British business publisher said it made an encouraging start to the year.

The company, which plans to dispose its non-core assets before the end of December as part of a restructuring programme, said the new structure would help it generate revenue and margin growth in the future.

Centaur, whose business magazines include Marketing Week and Money Marketing, had undertaken the restructuring programme in June and now has three divisions -- business publishing, business information and exhibitions.

The company, which runs news sites such as mad.co.uk and the online information company Perfect Information, raised its final dividend by 18 percent to 1.3 pence, taking the total dividend to 2 pence.

July-June adjusted pretax profit rose to 6.5 million pounds ($10.2 million) from 4 million pounds. However, the company swung to a pretax loss of 30.3 million pounds, owing to impairment and restructuring charges.

Revenue was up 14 percent at 68.3 million pounds.

Centaur Media shares, which have shed 31 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at 37.6 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore)