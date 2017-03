Feb 20 Centaur Media PLC : * CENTAUR MEDIA-ADJUSTED PBT OF £0.9 MLN INCREASED FROM £0.7 MLN

FOR SIX MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2013 * CENTAUR MEDIA PLC - ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS £8.8M

FOR TWELVE MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2013 * Centaur Media Plc H1 revenue rose 8 pct to 32.7 mln stg * Centaur Media Plc - interim dividend increased by 3% to 0.85

pence; adjusted EBITDA up 7% to £3.1 mln * Centaur Media says at this stage of the 2014, anticipate that trading

will be in line with the board's expectations * Source text