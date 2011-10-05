* Says acquired about 3.2 million Zarlink shares

* Now controls about 8 pct of Zarlink stock

Oct 5 Centaurus Capital LP said it has acquired about 2.6 percent of Zarlink Semiconductor Inc taking its stake in the Canadian company to about 8 percent.

Centaurus said it bought about 3.2 million shares of Zarlink since Sept. 30 through its funds. It now controls about 9.9 million Zarlink shares.

Centaurus began buying Zarlink's shares after California-based Microsemi Corp made a hostile bid for the specialty chipmaker in July to bolster its medical technology product portfolio.

On Sept. 22, Microsemi reached a friendly agreement to buy Zarlink in a deal worth about $632 million, ending two months of wrangling between the two companies. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)