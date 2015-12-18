Dec 18 Centene Corp raised its 2015 profit forecast and reaffirmed its guidance for revenue, ahead of completing its $6.3 billion acquisition of smaller heath insurer Health Net Inc.

The company said it now expected a 2015 profit of $2.90-$2.94 per share, excluding costs related to the acquisition, above its earlier forecast of $2.74-$2.82 per share.

