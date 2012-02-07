BRIEF-ATA Inc says unit entered into investment agreement with MOOC-CN Investment
* ATA Inc - unit had entered into an investment agreement with MOOC-CN Investment
* Q4 EPS from cont ops $0.57 vs est $0.55/shr
* Q4 premium and service rev up 29 pct at $1.46 bln
* Reiterates 2012 outlook (Follows alerts)
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp posted better-than-expected operating earnings, helped by overall membership growth and new operations in Mississippi, Illinois and Kentucky.
For the fourth quarter, net income from continuing operations rose to $30.1 million, or 57 cents a share, from $25.5 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.
Premium and service revenue rose 29 percent to $1.46 billion.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 55 cents a share on revenue of $1.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Centene, which provides Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, backed its 2012 outlook.
St Louis, Missouri-based Centene's shares closed at $45.60 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* ATA Inc - unit had entered into an investment agreement with MOOC-CN Investment
* Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reports 6.6 percent passive stake in tetra technologies inc as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kPQByw) Further company coverage:
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and 2017 outlook