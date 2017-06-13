Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Centene Corp, one of the largest players in the Obamacare individual insurance market, is expanding into three new states, despite uncertainty over the future of the legislation under President Donald Trump's administration.
The company said on Tuesday it was planning to enter Kansas, Missouri and Nevada in 2018, as well as expand its footprint in six existing markets: Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Texas, and Washington.
The move is in contrast to other insurers who have blamed Republicans for not doing enough to stabilize the marketplace, particularly in guaranteeing the continued payment of Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies next year. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says lock-up period for 303.8 million shares to end, trading to start on June 28
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Saudi King Salman's decision to name his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince has reduced uncertainty about the royal succession and reduces the risk of slippage in the country's "Vision 2030" reform programme, Fitch Ratings says. However, the new crown prince has already made Saudi foreign policy less predictable and, in Fitch's view, his promotion could raise tensions with Iran further. Given Moham