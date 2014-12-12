Dec 12 Health insurer Centene Corp forecast better-than-expected sales and profit for 2015 as it signs on more Medicaid members.

The company, which provides services to government-sponsored healthcare programs, said it expects to earn $5.05 to $5.35 per share next year.

Analysts on average were expecting $4.92 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It also forecast premium and service revenue of $20.3 billion to $20.8 billion.

Premium and service revenue accounted for 95.6 pct of the St. Louis, Missouri-based company's total revenue in the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting total revenue of about $20 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)