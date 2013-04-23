April 23 Health insurer Centene Corp
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as new
contracts and expansion of existing contracts boosted revenue by
53 percent.
Net income fell marginally to $23 million, or 42 cents per
share, in the first quarter from $24 million, or 45 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Premium and service revenue for the quarter rose 53 percent
to $2.54 billion, mainly driven by the expansion of contracts in
Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana, and contract additions in
Kansas, Missouri and Washington, the company said.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 37 cents per share, on
revenue of $2.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.