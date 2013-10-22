Oct 22 Health insurer Centene Corp
reported a better-than-expected profit for the third quarter,
partly due to a recent contract win in Kansas, and raised its
full-year forecast for premium and services revenue.
Centene said it now expected full-year premium and services
revenue to be $10.6 billion-$10.8 billion compared with $10.3
billion-$10.6 billion it forecast in July.
Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $49.4 million,
or 87 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $3.8
million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 88 cents per share.
Analysts had expected 84 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Premium and services revenue rose 24 percent to $2.73
billion.