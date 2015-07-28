July 28 Health insurer Centene Corp reported a 79.6 percent jump in quarterly profit as it added 1.3 million members.

The company, which agreed to buy smaller rival Health Net Inc for $6.3 billion in July, said net profit rose to $88 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $49 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 37 pct to $5.51 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)