(Corrects paragraph 4 to say revenue rose to $6.95 billion from
$5.13 billion, not to $7 billion from $5 billion)
April 26 Health insurer Centene Corp
reported a near 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by
higher enrollments in its Medicaid plans and the acquisition of
rival Health Net.
Centene, which focuses on government-backed health insurance
plans, posted a net loss of $17 million, or 14 cents per share,
for the first quarter ended March 31, due to acquisition-related
expenses.
The company earned $63 million, or 51 cents per share, in
the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose to $6.95 billion from $5.13 billion a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)