July 22 Health insurer Centene Corp posted a 24 percent jump in quarterly profit, driven by a nearly 50 percent jump in premium and services revenue.

The company also bumped up the lower end of its full-year profit forecast to a range of $3.70 to $3.90 per share, from $3.60 to $3.90.

Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $48.9 million, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $39.5 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.