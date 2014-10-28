BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 Health insurer Centene Corp reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit in the third quarter as it signed on more Medicaid members.
The company said its total membership count increased 42 percent from a year earlier to 3.7 million as of Sept. 30. About 70 percent of the total were Medicaid members.
Net profit attributable to Centene rose to $82.6 million, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $49.4 million or 87 cents per share.
Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.01 per share. Total revenue rose to $4.35 billion from $2.8 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 96 cents per share on revenue of $4.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency