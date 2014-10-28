(Adds details, background)

Oct 28 Health insurer Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as it signed on more Medicaid members.

The company also raised its full-year profit outlook to $4.35-$4.50 per share, from $3.70 -3.90 earlier. Included in its 2014 outlook is about 24 cents in tax benefits resulting from the reversal of payments in prior years, Centene said.

Centene, which provides services to government-sponsored healthcare programs, said total membership increased 42 percent from a year earlier to 3.7 million as of Sept. 30. About 70 percent of the total were Medicaid members.

Insurers are benefiting from increased number of patients, aided by an expansion of Medicaid -- a federal health insurance program for lower-income people that is administered by the states -- under Obamacare.

Under the Medicaid expansion program, states are provided with additional funding to cover adults aged 19-65 who earn up to 133 pct of the poverty level.

Net profit attributable to Centene rose to $82.6 million, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $49.4 million or 87 cents per share.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.01 per share.

Total revenue rose to $4.35 billion from $2.8 billion.

Revenue from insurance premiums and services rose 53 percent to $4.2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 96 cents per share on revenue of $4.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares closed at $82.22 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Tresa Sherin Morera)