Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board
July 26 Health insurer Centene Corp said its quarterly revenue nearly doubled, helped by the acquisition of rival Health Net.
Centene, which focuses on government-sponsored health plans, said net earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareholders rose to $170 million, or 98 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $88 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue rose to $10.90 billion from $5.51 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
