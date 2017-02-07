Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.

Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $261 million, or $1.49 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $111 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Centene, which mainly focuses on government-sponsored health plans, said total revenue rose to $11.91 billion from $6.30 billion.

Centene acquired its rival Health Net last year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)