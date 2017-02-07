UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.
Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $261 million, or $1.49 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $111 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Centene, which mainly focuses on government-sponsored health plans, said total revenue rose to $11.91 billion from $6.30 billion.
Centene acquired its rival Health Net last year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts