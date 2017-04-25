April 25 Health insurer Centene Corp reported a 69 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its Health Net acquisition and higher enrollments.

Centene, which primarily focuses on government-backed health insurance plans, posted a net profit of $139 million, or 79 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $16 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $11.72 billion from $6.95 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)