Sept 24 Saddle River Valley Bank, a New Jersey
lender now largely owned by Center Bancorp Inc, will
pay $8.2 million to settle charges that it violated federal
anti-money-laundering laws over its dealings with customers in
Mexico and the Dominican Republic, federal authorities said on
Tuesday.
The payment resolves charges that from June 2009 to May
2011, Saddle River violated the federal Bank Secrecy Act by
processing $1.5 billion of wire transfers on behalf of four
"casas de cambio" without properly monitoring for money
laundering or timely reporting of suspicious activities.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has identified
casas de cambio, or currency exchange houses, as a major money
laundering threat related to the movement of drug proceeds to
Mexico. Authorities said Saddle River served three such entities
in Mexico and one in the Dominican Republic.
Saddle River's payment was announced by U.S. Attorney Paul
Fishman in New Jersey, as well as the U.S. Department of the
Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
"It's pretty remarkable that a small community bank in
suburban New Jersey was attracting more than a billion dollars
in transactions with customers in Mexico and the Dominican
Republic, and nobody thought it was too good to be true," FinCEN
Director Jennifer Shasky Calvery said in a statement.
Saddle River ceased operations last year, and most of its
assets were acquired in August 2012 by Union Center National
Bank, a unit of Center Bancorp in Union, New Jersey.
The OCC said the $8.2 million payment represents the
majority of Saddle River's remaining assets.
A spokeswoman for Center Bancorp had no immediate comment. A
lawyer for Saddle River did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The case is U.S. v. $4,100,000 in United States Currency,
U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 13-05669.