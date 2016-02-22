* Listing to take place via private placement
* IPO will value Senvion at 1.5 bln eur -sources
* Centerbridge will hold majority in Senvion post-IPO
(Adds details on size, banks, shareholder structure)
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 German wind turbine maker
Senvion plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the
first half of this year, it said on Monday, seeking funds to
finance expansion overseas.
The initial public offering will be in the form of a private
placement of existing shares to institutional investors.
Senvion Chief Executive Juergen Geissinger did not specify
the IPO size or the stake size to be sold but said Centerbridge
would remain the majority shareholder following the IPO.
Sources had told Reuters in November that buyout firm
Centerbridge, which bought Senvion from India's Suzlon
in January last year, was preparing a listing potentially
valuing the company at 1.5 billion euros.
"We believe that gaining access to the capital markets will
support our growth path, increasing the global profile of
Senvion as we expand into new markets," Geissinger said in a
statement, adding the group was eyeing South America for future
growth.
Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and JP Morgan have been appointed
joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Berenberg and Morgan Stanley have been
mandated as additional joint bookrunners, while Rothschild is
advising Senvion.
The wind power industry has seen a wave of consolidation as
it matures, and has become competitive with fossil-fuels in some
markets, after years of overcapacity and efforts to cut costs.
Senvion's slightly bigger German rival Nordex took
over Spanish firm Acciona's wind operations, while
Siemens and Spain's Gamesa are in talks
about how to merge their wind units.
Senvion, formerly known as Repower, said its sales, on a
pro-forma basis, totalled 2.14 billion euros in 2015, and
adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 210.4 million euros.
Listed European peers trade at an average EV/EBITDA ratio of
7.9 times, according to Thomson Reuters data, which would give
Senvion an enterprise value of 1.66 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9075 euros)
