BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
Nov 2 CenterPoint Energy posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a rise in industrial customers for its regulated electric and natural gas utilities, and said it expected full-year earnings at the high end of its outlook range.
Houston-based CenterPoint had earlier predicted full-year earnings of $1.04-$1.14 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting $1.12 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Wednesday, smaller rival Allete Inc also posted its quarterly profit above estimates due to a pick-up in industrial activity, echoing larger power utilities such as American Electric Power . .
CenterPoint's third-quarter net income jumped to $973 million, or $2.27 per share, from $123 million, or $0.29 per share, a year-ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents a share.
Revenue fell slightly to $1.88 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 29 cents a share, on revenue of $2.16 billion.
CenterPoint shares closed at $20.23 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition