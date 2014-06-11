BISHKEK, June 11 Kyrgyzstan's government on Wednesday approved Centerra Gold's mine plan for 2014, allowing the Canadian investor to continue work at the Kumtor deposit and staving off a possible shutdown of the country's flagship gold venture.

Centerra Gold said last week it would begin to shut down operations at Kumtor unless its new mine plan was approved and permits were issued by June 13.

Cernterra has to coordinate by Aug. 1 with Kyrgyzstan's ecological services its planned work at the Davydov glacier at the site of its operations in the Tien Shan mountains, and register all explored mineral reserves of its licence area, the Kyrgyz geology and mineral resources agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Wriitng by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by David Evans)