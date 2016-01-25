Jan 25 A worker at Centerra Gold Inc's Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan was fatally injured while working the night shift on Sunday, the Canadian mining company said on Monday.

The employee was working at the ore conveyor at the mine's mill at the time, the company said in a statement. An internal investigation has been launched, and Kyrgyz police and other relevant regulatory authorities have been contacted. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)