BRIEF-EZCORP Q1 shr $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev ordered state prosecutors on Tuesday to review the legality of agreements signed with Canada's Centerra Gold in 2003-2004 and 2009, his office said in a statement.
Centerra operates Kyrgyzstan's biggest gold mine, Kumtor, and has been locked in a bitter dispute with the Central Asian nation's government over profit sharing. The company turned to international arbitration last month. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 2 Snapchat owner Snap Inc shot the opening salvo in its $3 billion initial public offering on Thursday, outlining aggressive expansion plans but offering new investors no say on how the company is run and no promise of profits.
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.