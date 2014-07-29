BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC Inc announces public offering
* Golub Capital BDC Inc - plans to make a public offering of 1.8 million shares of its common stock.
July 29 Centerra Gold Inc swung to a loss in the second quarter, results showed on Tuesday, on the back of a lower gold price, higher share-based compensation and a charge for inventory at its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan.
The Toronto-based gold company reported a net loss of $31.7 million, or 13 cents a share, in the three months to the end of June. That compared with earnings of $1.6 million, or 1 cent, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Calithera biosciences, inc. Announces commencement of underwritten public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, March 20 The S&P 500 fell on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.