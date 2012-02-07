(Adds details)

Feb 6 Canada's Centerra Gold Inc said late on Monday production was suspended at its Kumtor Mine in Kyrgyzstan after unionised employees went on a strike.

The trade union is demanding that the company pay the mandatory employee contribution to the Kyrgyz social fund in addition to the mandatory employer contribution, Centerra said.

Centerra said it believes this work stoppage is illegal as there is a collective agreement in place which expires on Dec. 31, 2012. It also added that it is in talks with the union to resolve the strike. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; editing by Miral Fahmy)