Feb 16 Centerra Gold said the 10-day strike at is its Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan has ended after the company reached a settlement with the employees' trade union there.

On Feb. 6, the company said production at the mine had been suspended after unionized employees launched a strike over salary deductions for payments to Kyrgyzstan's social fund.

Centerra, which focuses on gold projects in and around Central Asia, said it expects the settlement to cost about $4 million this year.

The Toronto-based miner said the unionized employees at Kumtor are returning to work. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)