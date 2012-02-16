BHP Billiton boosts interim dividend as iron ore prices soar
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger than expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence amid a resurgence in commodity prices.
Feb 16 Centerra Gold said the 10-day strike at is its Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan has ended after the company reached a settlement with the employees' trade union there.
On Feb. 6, the company said production at the mine had been suspended after unionized employees launched a strike over salary deductions for payments to Kyrgyzstan's social fund.
Centerra, which focuses on gold projects in and around Central Asia, said it expects the settlement to cost about $4 million this year.
The Toronto-based miner said the unionized employees at Kumtor are returning to work. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 Shanghai stocks edged up on Tuesday morning to an 11-week high, as risk appetites were improved on hopes for big flows into stock markets from pension funds plus news that some companies have scrapped new share sales.
Feb 20 The Canada Border Services Agency said on Monday it would investigate whether silicon metal from Brazil, Malaysia and five other countries was being sold at unfairly low prices in Canada after a Quebec-based company filed a complaint.