By Alfred Kueppers

MOSCOW, Feb 14 Toronto-listed Centerra Gold said on Tuesday the ongoing strike at its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan, the country's largest, had impacted output.

"The Kumtor operation is currently suspended except for a minimal amount of mining to manage the pit wall and other essential services," the company said in a statement. "All other mining, processing and exploration work remains suspended."

Earlier on Tuesday Centerra Vice President Ian Atkinson said in an interview that the company was processing stockpiles at the mine.

Centerra announced on Feb. 6 that production at the mine had been suspended after unionized employees launched a strike over salary deductions for payments to the Kyrgyzstan's social fund.

Atkinson said talks with the union were continuing, but that it was unclear when the dispute might be resolved.

"There have been negotiations going on between ourselves and the union, plus of course the government is involved because we are a fairly significant producer, and a fairly significant contributor in terms of the GDP," he said at the Adam Smith CIS Precious Metals Summit in Moscow.

Kumtor contributed 11.7 percent of Kyrgyzstan's 2011 gross domestic product and 26.1 percent of its industrial output. It produced 7.8 million ounces, or 243 tonnes, from its launch in May 1997 to the end of 2010.

The mine also accounted for 91 percent of Centerra's 2011 output of 642,380 ounces.

Atkinson, Centerra's vice president for geo-exploration, also said it was unclear whether the industrial action would affect full-year production.

"The strike's only been out there for seven days or so. If it doesn't continue for too long, we've got the balance of the year to make up any difference that may be there," he said.

Kumtor is an occasional target for protesters. In December, residents of a town near its marshalling yard blocked the transfer of supplies to the mine in an effort to force Centerra to increase assistance to the local community. (Editing by James Jukwey)