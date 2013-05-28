* Says mine operations currently not impacted
* Says production may be hit if road block not removed in
timely manner
* Co in talks with local authorities, Kyrgyz government
By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
May 28 Protesters have blocked the only road to
Centerra Gold Inc's flagship mine in Kyrgyzstan, the
latest in a series of disruptions to jeopardize the gold
production that underpins the Central Asian state's fragile
economy.
Toronto-listed Centerra Gold said operations at the
high-altitude Kumtor mine had not been impacted, but said the
community protest was interfering with the movement of supplies
and personnel to and from the pit.
"If the road block is not removed in a timely manner, there
may be a material negative impact on operations," Centerra said
in a statement on Tuesday. This would include the company's gold
production and financial results, it said.
The Kumtor mine, bisected by a glacier 4,000 meters (13,000
ft) above sea level, is the largest gold mine operated by a
Western company in Central Asia and has been a frequent
flashpoint between rival politicans in the restive ex-Soviet
republic.
Amid calls to nationalize the mine, Kyrgyzstan's parliament
has demanded that the government redraw the 2009 agreement under
which Centerra operates Kumtor, which contributed 12 percent of
the country's gross domestic product in 2011.
Kyrgyzstan gave Centerra three months to redraw terms before
ripping up an agreement to run the Kumtor mine, accusing the
Canadian miner of "colossal" environmental damage and
underpaying the state.
John Pearson, Centerra's vice-president for investor
relations, said the parliament had asked the government to
report back to it on the discussions with the company by June 1.
Pearson also said the government would probably ask for an
extension of the timeline as its advisors had been put in place
only in the last couple of weeks. "It does take some time to go
through these discussions," Pearson told Reuters.
Centerra's stock, one-third of which is owned by the Kyrgyz
state, has lost 58 percent of its value this year as gold prices
have fallen and pressure on its Kyrgyz operations has mounted.
Pearson said the protesters on the road were demanding
"various concessions" from the company, but that he had yet to
see the full list.
"... It is typically things like 'the road is in rough shape
because the company's vehicles continue to run across the road
through our village ... So we want that fixed' ... stuff like
that," Pearson said.
A year ago, around 100 protesters staged a three-day
blockade of the same mountain road along which trucks carry
workers, mining equipment and fuel to the mine. Their demands
included environmental protection.
"We are in discussions with the local authorities and the
Kyrgyz government to get this resolved, so that it doesn't
interfere with the movement of supplies and personnel to the
mine site," Pearson said.
Analyst Trevor Turnbull of Scotiabank said if the road block
lasted for a week or more, operations at the mine might have to
be stopped because it would probably run out of diesel fuel.
"But I expect this will probably be resolved within the
space of a few days," Turnbull said.
Centerra's shares were trading up 5 percent at C$4.21 on
Tuesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.