* Centerra deal "not entirely in Kyrgyz interests" - govt
* Wants investor to pay more or will tear up agreement
* Centerra says "no assurance" of constructive dialogue
* Already faces $142 mln environmental damages fine
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, Jan 28 Kyrgyzstan wants to reap more
cash from its flagship gold venture with Canada's Centerra Gold
Inc and may tear up the current financial arrangements
if it fails to reach agreement with the investor.
Economy Minister Temir Sariyev said agreements the
government signed with Centerra between 1992 and 2009 were
dubious. "They were all approved by a narrow circle of persons,
without wide public disussion and not entirely in Kyrgyzstan's
interests," he told a news conference on Monday.
The Kumtor mine, the largest gold deposit operated in
central Asia by a western company, is vital for the politically
wobbly and impoverished ex-Soviet state which has seen two
presidents deposed by violent coups since 2005.
Kumtor alone accounted for 12 percent of Kyrgyz gross
domestic product and more than a half of its exports in 2011.
Sariyev, who heads a state commission on Centerra's work in
the country, said the company "unjustly enjoys special
conditions" under a "murky" agreement signed in 2009.
Under this deal, signed when fugitive President Kurmanbek
Bakiyev was in power, the government is paid a 14 percent tax on
gross revenue from Kumtor, Centerra's flagship mine.
Sariyev said Kyrgyzstan wanted Centerra to pay tax at the
current rate of between 17 and 20 percent, as paid by other
mining companies working in the country.
"If they pay in line with our laws ... they will pay 5
billion soms ($105 million) more than they have been paying
under the current agreement," Sariyev said. "In case there is no
agreement ... the government will be recommended to cancel the
current concession agreement."
Centerra says it expects to resolve the dispute through
talks with the government, though it conceded in a statement
posted on its website there could no assurance this would be the
case. It noted Kumtor was governed by agreements signed in June
2009 that included a specified tax regime on activities at the
mine.
Centerra, whose output dropped by 40 percent to 387,076
ounces in 2012, already faces an environmental damages claim
from Kyrgyzstan worth 6.8 billion soms, or $142 million at
current exchange rates.
The gold venture, one-third owned by the Kyrgyz government,
has become an extra cause of political tension in the country
that hosts U.S. and Russian military air bases and lies on a
drug trafficking route out of Afghanistan.
In October, a nationalist crowd demanding Kumtor's
nationalisation attempted to seize the government headquarters
in the centre of the capital Bishkek.
On Monday, Sariyev echoed Kyrgyz Prime Minister Zhantoro
Satybaldiyev, who gave the Canadian company assurances that the
venture would not be nationalised.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Holmes)