May 3 Canadian miner Centerra Gold Inc
said a waste-rock dump at its Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan moved at
a greater-than-expected rate, and warned that any delays to
alternative plans will hurt operations and results.
The Canadian company said it relocated some infrastructure
at the mine beginning in mid-March due to the increased movement
at its Davidov Valley Waste-rock dump.
Planned gold production has not been affected until now, the
company said.
Centerra is finalizing an alternative long-term waste-rock
dumping plan and is working with the government for its
approval, it said on Friday.
The government has set up a special commission to visit the
mine and inspect the movement.
Centerra is embroiled in a bitter row with the Kyrgyz
government over the Kumtor mine, the largest gold deposit
operated in central Asia by a Western company.
The company in February received a new $315 million claim
for alleged environmental destruction, on top of the previous
claim of $142 million.
Centerra is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on
May 8.