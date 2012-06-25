* Commission head says Kumtor damage will cost $4 bln

* Demand to nationalise "a silly escapade" - mining expert

* Kyrgyzstan economy relies on Centerra venture

By Olga Dzyubenko

BISHKEK, June 25 The future of Canadian miner Centerra Gold's flagship Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan is under threat as the Central Asian state's parliament prepares to vote on whether to nationalise the operation after a special commission reported that the mine has endangered the environment and health of local villagers.

After two days of heated debate, Kyrgyz MPs failed on Friday to reach a consensus on the motion to nationalise Kumtor's assets and are now expected to vote on the future of the Kumtor Operating Company on Wednesday.

Centerra Gold's shares, 33 percent of which are owned by the Kyrgyz state, fell as much as 35 percent to a two-and-a-half year low of C$7.66 ($7.46) on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

The company said that allegations of environmental violations in Kyrgyzstan were without merit. It insists that the Kumtor project respects local laws, meeting Kyrgyz and international environmental, safety and health standards.

However, Sabyr Zhaparov, who heads the parliamentary commission on Kumtor, told deputies that it is "an impending ecological catastrophe".

His commission suggested that the government should cancel its contract with Centerra Gold and found a state-owned company, Kumtoraltyn (Kumtor Gold), which would sell 20 percent of its gold to the central bank to boost its reserves.

The 300-page report said that operations at Kumtor have caused the thawing of a glacier that is in danger of collapsing into the open-pit mine. Streams from the glacier have contaminated the river Naryn with lead, arsenic, uranium and molybdenum, it added.

"From the very beginning, all works at Kumtor have been implemented with violations of ecological regulations," Zhaparov said. He also said that the estimated cost of the damage will be $4 billion.

The commission said that toxic waste from Kumtor has also killed rare varieties of plants and polluted the air. It also noted the high risk of a breach of a local reservoir containing cyanides.

GRAVE CONSEQUENCES

Kumtor, which lies in a harsh permafrost area 4,000 metres above sea level, accounts for about 60 percent of Kyrgyzstan's industrial output.

The government of Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov, keen to attract investors to the country's gold mining sector, proposes to hold negotiations with Centerra Gold to preserve the Kumtor venture but revise the terms of the current contract.

Babanov has said that the government will seek to have a share in Kumtor's gold output rather than to continue to receive dividends. "We are working on a draft production-sharing law," he said last week.

A prominent Kyrgyz mining industry expert, however, said that the demand to nationalise the Kumtor venture was "a silly escapade".

"The investor will immediately sue us in court, and we will lose this case," Orozbek Duisheyev, chairman of Kyrgyzstan's association of miners and geologists, told Reuters. "If we follow this path, then we would have to pay $5 billion in compensation, while Kumtor will be standing idle ... We would not be able to run this project on our own."

Analysts say that any negative impact on the operation at Kumtor will not only reduce Kyrgyzstan's tax revenue but also reduce the value of assets the country holds through the Centerra shares.

The mine has been hit by a series of disruptions, with villagers of the Central Asian state blocking the only road to the mine, demanding land and jobs.

Ice movement in the high-altitude pit has cut Kumtor's output, dragging Kyrgyzstan's annual GDP growth to 1.8 percent from the original target of 7.5 percent.

Toronto-based Centerra in March forecast production of 390,000 to 410,000 ounces this year, down from its previous estimate of 575,000 to 625,000 ounces. Kumtor accounted for more than 90 percent of the 583,156 ounces the company produced last year. ($1 = 1.0271 Canadian dollars) (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Goodman)